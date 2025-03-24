College student who went viral for glamorous mugshot arrested again, this time for…

University of Georgia student Lily Stewart, who went viral for her glamorous mugshot, has been arrested again. Stewart’s second arrest comes a little over two weeks after she was first taken into custody for overspeeding. Her smiling mugshot at the time had gone massively viral, winning her admirers across the globe for her striking looks. Lily Stewart went viral for her mugshot earlier in March 2025(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

However, the second arrest in less than a month could signal more serious trouble for the University of Georgia student.

According to a report in People magazine, On March 23, Lily Stewart was arrested for obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling.

She was booked at 5:26 am, as per Athens-Clarke County records. The 20-year-old college student had to post a bond of $4,000 before she was released shortly before 11 am the same day.

The viral mugshot

On March 8, Stewart was on her way to a party in Milledgeville, Georgia when she was arrested for speeding above the maximum limit. Her mugshot showed her smiling with a fresh blowout, weaning flawless makeup and pearl earrings. It was viewed by millions of people.

Lily Stewart told New York Post that she was arrested on March 8 because she “accidentally” started speeding again - immediately after receiving a ticket for speeding. She was driving at 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on a rural country road.

“It was the second time speeding that got me arrested,” she told The Post. “[The cop] placed me in handcuffs and put me in the back of his car.”

“I think it’s hilarious. I don’t know what all the hype is about. I just took a mugshot and went on with my day,” she said.

“There are some beautiful mug shots. I don't think mine's particularly stunning,” Stewart added. “I actually think it's a bad photo of me. If you see me in person, I don't really look the same as I do in that mug shot. I don't think it's a great photo of me.”

Stewart paid a $440 bond at the time and the charges against her were dismissed.