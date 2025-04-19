Commuter gives up seat to elderly man on bus, receives a response that lingers in his heart: ‘Really affected me’

A touching post on social media has captured the hearts of netizens, after a user shared how a simple gesture on a crowded bus led to a profound moment of human connection. The post, titled "I gave up my seat to an elderly man on the bus, what he said to me afterwards made me think a lot," was shared by Reddit user moamen12323, and has since gone viral. A user shared how giving up their bus seat to an elderly man led to a touching conversation.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Man claims ChatGPT fixed his 5-year-old jaw issue in 60 seconds: ‘I even saw an ENT about it’)

The moment that changed the mood

In the post, the user recounted a routine yet exhausting commute: “I was coming back from work, exhausted and not in the mood for anything, and I got on a very crowded bus. I found an empty seat and sat down. After a while, an elderly man got on, and he looked tired and was standing. Without thinking, I got up and gave him my seat.”

The story took a touching turn when the elderly man, after sitting down and exchanging small talk, revealed something deeply personal. “Suddenly, he said, ‘I haven't spoken to anyone for four days, I just needed someone to listen to me.’ That really affected me. I couldn’t respond, but I just listened until he got off,” the user wrote.

This single sentence, quietly shared by the elderly man, left the poster in deep thought. “I realised how small gestures can make a big difference in someone’s day,” the post concluded.

Check out the post here:

Thousands react with emotion and empathy

The post has received over 38,000 upvotes and sparked an emotional wave of responses online. Users flooded the comments section with their thoughts, reflecting on loneliness, compassion, and the importance of human connection.

(Also read: Family sues 10 passers-by for not helping elderly man who collapsed and died in street)

Many users shared similar experiences or expressed how deeply the story resonated with them. One user said the story “hit harder than expected,” while another admitted, “I’m not crying, you’re crying.” Several users reflected on how common yet invisible loneliness is among the elderly.

“I’m going to start being more present for people around me,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Sometimes, strangers are the only people who listen.”