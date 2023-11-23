Company grants day off to help employees ‘recover’ after India’s World Cup loss to Australia

Australia defeated India by six wickets in the World Cup final on November 19 and lifted the trophy for the sixth time. As the nation grappled with the loss, a LinkedIn user shared how her company responded to help their employees ‘regroup’ and ‘recover’. Wondering what the company did? Well, the organisation granted one-day leave to all the employees. A screengrab of the email that the company's Vice President sent to employees after India lost the World Cup final to Australia. (LinkedIn/@thedikshagupta)

“It’s just not a loss; it’s 1.4 billion heartbreaks. The disheartening day in the history of the World Cup was marked on November 19 2023, when our Men in Blue couldn’t lift the World Cup trophy. Team India not only proved their virtue but gave the entire nation hope to bring the World Cup trophy. Unfortunately, our dream of watching the trophy come home shattered last night. The craze for this World Cup was hidden from none, and the entire Internet was into the World Cup wave!” wrote Diksha Gupta, who works at Marketing Moves Agency, on LinkedIn.

In the next few lines, Gupta shared how her boss granted one-day leave to all the employees to cope with the loss of the World Cup.

“Today morning, I woke up with a message from my boss granting a one-day leave relaxation to everyone due to the impact of this loss. It was a surprise that none of us could believe until the official email arrived. Well, this one-day relaxation is not just a morale booster, it’s an opportunity to recover from the loss, regain mental stability, and return to work with renewed energy and spirit,” she concluded her post.

According to the screenshot provided by Gupta, the message from the company's Vice President and the CEO reads, “In light of India’s loss in the recent WC, we recognise the impact on our team members. To offer some support during this time, the company has decided to grant a one-day leave relaxation. We believe this will provide an opportunity for everyone to regroup and recover. We will come back stronger. Moye-Moye.”

The post was shared three days ago on LinkedIn. It has since then garnered numerous reactions from people. A few even reposted her post on the online service provider company. What are your thoughts on this?

