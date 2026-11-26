India celebrates Constitution Day on November 26 to mark the adoption of its Constitution in 1949. While BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and other prominent leaders are widely remembered for their role in its making, the contributions of the women in the Constituent Assembly often receive less attention. The lesser-known women behind the making of the Indian Constitution. (Constitution of India website) more

1. Hansa Jivraj Mehta A freedom fighter, educationist and women's rights activist, Hansa Mehta spoke about social, economic and political justice for women in the Constituent Assembly. She was also a member of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights and is widely credited with changing Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights from “All men are born free and equal” to “All human beings are born free and equal”, as explained by the United Nations.

2. Dakshayani Velayudhan Dakshayani Velayudhan was the first Dalit woman to be elected to the Constituent Assembly. Born into the Pulaya community in Kerala, she spoke against untouchability and caste discrimination, and supported the abolition of untouchability under Article 17. Her views on building a society without caste barriers can be read in her Constituent Assembly speeches.

3. Begum Qudsia Aizaz Rasul Begum Qudsia Aizaz Rasul was the only Muslim woman in the Constituent Assembly. A politician from the United Provinces, she opposed separate electorates based on religion and argued in favour of a common electoral system. In her speech during the debate on minority representation, she explained why separate electorates had no place in a secular state.

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4. Durgabai Deshmukh A freedom fighter, lawyer and social reformer, Durgabai Deshmukh was among the most active women members of the Constituent Assembly. She spoke on subjects including judicial independence, the appointment of judges and constitutional remedies. Her interventions on these issues are available in the Constitution of India's archive of her Assembly contributions.

5. Rajkumari Amrit Kaur A freedom fighter and women's rights advocate, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur was a member of the Constituent Assembly and became India's first Health Minister after Independence. She played a major role in establishing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and served as its first president from 1957 until her death in 1964, as noted in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's account of AIIMS' early years.

6. Ammu Swaminathan Ammu Swaminathan was a freedom fighter and women's rights activist who became a member of the Constituent Assembly in 1946. She spoke on fundamental rights, the Directive Principles of State Policy and the Hindu Code Bill, particularly its implications for women's equality. Her interventions are recorded in the Constitution of India's archive.