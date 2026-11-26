Moga: A hospitality worker died on Thursday morning after a coffee-making machine exploded at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rally site in Punjab’s Moga district, officials said. The site after a coffee-making machine exploded at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rally venue in Punjab’s Moga district on Thursday. (X) more

The victim, yet to be identified by the authorities, was employed by a private contractor on hospitality duty at the venue.

According to local reports, the machine’s compressor exploded near the media/VVIP marquee area before the leaders arrived, with flying debris fatally striking the worker and triggering panic at the site.

Police cordoned off the spot and launched security checks and technical inspections across the venue as a precaution.

Official confirmation of the blast’s cause is awaited.

The incident occurred ahead of AAP’s Khushaal Punjab rally in Moga, scheduled to feature party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann as the party pushes its outreach ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.