Cop steals woman's underwear from drawer, stuffs it in pocket during house search: Caught on camera

A police officer in the UK has been jailed after he was captured on camera stealing a woman’s underwear during a search of her house. Marcin Zielinski was recorded on CCTV picking up a pink underwear and placing it in his back pocket. Marcin Zielinski was jailed for stealing a woman’s underwear during a house search in 2024. (Screengrab (TikTok))

The incident took place in September 2024 when Zielinski, working for Hertfordshire Police, carried out a search of the house of an arrested woman, reported the BBC.

Though captured last year, the woman on TikTok recently released the video after Zielinski was jailed for four months at Cambridge Crown Court.

What did the woman post?

The woman wrote, “On the 12th of September, 2024, my husband opened the front door to multiple police officers (more than needed for little old me). I was arrested, handcuffed, searched, and taken to Hatfield Police Station for an allegation that wasn’t true, and the outcome was no further action.”

In the following lines, she addressed the incident involving Zielinski, which was recorded on her Ring camera. “While I was in the cell, my house was searched, and PC Marcin Zielinski went into my underwear drawer and picked a pair of my underwear that he wanted and put them in his back pocket away from the body camera.”

What does the video show?

The video, which is now being shared across various social media platforms, shows the cop opening a drawer and shuffling through it. After a moment, he removes a pink panty and puts it in his back pocket.

"Zielinski has let down the public of Hertfordshire, the police service as a whole and his former colleagues, who act with professionalism and integrity,” Hertfordshire Constabulary Assistant Chief Constable Genna Telfer told the outlet.

“His criminal behaviour damages the reputation of policing and represents a fundamental betrayal of the public and the values for which the police service stands,” Telfer added.

Zielinski admitted to one charge of corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privileges and a charge of theft.