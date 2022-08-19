Corgi patiently sits while getting a haircut. Viral video wins hearts

Dog videos are always wonderful to watch. The clips capturing the different antics of the pooches leave people smiling and happy. Just like this video shared on Twitter is doing. Featuring a Corgi, the video is leaving people amused. There is a possibility it will have the same effect on you too.

Though it is unclear when or where the video was first shared, it has gone viral after being re-posted on Twitter. The video shows a Corgi getting a haircut. The clip is posted with a caption that reads, “How corgis get haircuts.” The video has won people over because it shows the dog patiently waiting while getting the haircut.

Take a look at the video:

how corgis get haircuts pic.twitter.com/1qKwUvchhD — ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) August 18, 2022

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered over 1.6 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received several likes. Many took to the comments section to share their reactions to the video.

“Just a little off the top and not too much off the sides plz,” wrote a Twitter user imagining the Corgi’s thoughts. “It will become the cutest creature in the world,” posted another. “He’s gorgeous,” expressed a third.