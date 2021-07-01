Home / Trending / Crabs move in perfect synchronization, viral video may leave you amazed
The image shows the crab in the middle of their movement.(Screengrab)
The image shows the crab in the middle of their movement.(Screengrab)
trending

Crabs move in perfect synchronization, viral video may leave you amazed

IFS officer Sudha Ramen took to Twitter to share the video of the crabs.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:08 AM IST

Humans engage in different courtship behaviours to impress their potential partners. From romantic trips to watching movies, they often showcase elaborate gestures. These gestures of the mankind, however, turn really pale in comparison to the amazing moves showcased by some of the animal species. In this case, the synchronized movements of these little crabs.

Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, the video is a delight to watch. “These little male crabs are making collective movements with their colourful claws to attract the female crabs. It's always interesting to know more about nature and its creations,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has gathered over one lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Interesting way to impress,” wrote a Twitter user. “OMG!! Just look at the way they sync. Wowww,” expressed another. “Doing beautiful dance to impress,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.