Cute little baby hasn’t figured out how to laugh yet, coughs instead. Watch

  • This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a baby girl hasn't figured out how to laugh but starts fake coughing instead.
The baby after fake coughing instead of laughing. (Instagram/@molly.diblasi)
The baby after fake coughing instead of laughing. (Instagram/@molly.diblasi)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 02:12 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

When you are just a cute little baby, there is quite a lot for you to learn and know about the world and even about yourself. Just like this one adorable baby whose video has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral of late. The baby can be seen looking directly into the camera and trying her level best to laugh because - well, she is quite happy in the moment. This is the cutest and funniest part of the video that has been making people go ‘aww’ and laugh out loud at the same time.

The baby thinks that she is laughing but instead she can be clearly seen coughing! “She thinks coughing is laughing,'' reads the text inserted in this video of the cute baby. The caption to it reads, “Amelia hasn’t really figured out how to laugh yet, her newest attempt is fake coughing.” This video has been shared by the mother of this baby who is named Molly DiBlasi and has over 14,500 followers on her Instagram page.

Watch the adorable video below:

Posted on June 12, the video has obtained over two million views as of now. It has also acquired various appreciative comments.

An Instagram user relates, “My baby does this too! She actually laughs at me fake coughing.” “Ummmmm excuse me?! The cutest baby I have ever seen in my life,” reads another comment. A third comment says, “Amelia is a whole different mood altogether.”

Topics
baby viral instagram cute video + 2 more
