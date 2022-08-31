Cute puppy can’t stop wiggling whenever it gets happy. Watch

Pets can have the cutest ways in which they get happy and express this adorable emotion. A video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a puppy expresses its happiness by moving around from side to side or just wiggling. The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “Watch me wiggle through puppyhood.” And lo and behold, that is exactly what this video progresses to show. Viewers get to see a compilation of various snippets where this adorable puppy can be seen wiggling whenever it gets happy. There is a good chance that you will want to keep watching this video on loop as you keep saying ‘aww.’

“Wait for it,” reads the caption that accompanies this sweet video of the puppy. It was shared on the page that is dedicated to this particular dog named Ember on Instagram. The page has over 1.66 lakh dedicated followers on it who look forward to various photos and videos of this dog and its daily antics.

Watch it here:

Shared on August 8, this video has received over 8.52 lakh likes on it so far.

“Little happy feet,” commented an Instagram user. “So adorable, all the wiggles,” points out another individual. “Made me smile,” admitted a third.