Cyclone Biparjoy: Netizens share scary visuals of the violent storm

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 15, 2023 01:19 PM IST

As cyclone Biparjoy is hours away from the coast of Kutch, several people are sharing scary visuals of it.

The cyclonic storm Biparjoy has caused significant tidal surges and heavy rainfall in certain areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Wednesday for the coastal regions of Saurashtra and Kutch. Cyclone Biparjoy, just hours away from the Kutch coast in Gujarat, is anticipated to bring extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds ranging from 115 to 125 kph. As some states are facing the wrath of Biparjoy numerous individuals have taken to Twitter to share visuals from their regions.

People watch as waves hit Mandvi Beach before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India.(Reuters)
People watch as waves hit Mandvi Beach before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India.(Reuters)

Also Read: Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Wind speeds now 60-70 kph, NDRF issues warning

Take a look at a few videos below:

These videos show the weather conditions in Mumbai.

These clip are from various regions in Gujarat.

Here are some other videos:

ANI wrote in a tweet, "Kutch: Strong winds are blowing over Gujarat due to the effect of #CycloneBiporjoy in the Arabian Sea. It is raining continuously in Jamnagar."

Another video shows the rough sea conditions in Dwarka.

The authorities anticipate that damages caused by cyclone Biparjoy will be limited to kutcha homes, light posts, and roadways. IMD Director Radhe Shyam Sharma told news agency ANI, “Currently it (Biparjoy) is under the category of severe cyclonic storm. Its movement on Wednesday remained in the north-east direction. It is expected to hit Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat on June 15. It will enter Rajasthan's Kutch on June 16 in depressed form and will further weaken.”

mumbai Gujarat videos gujarat cyclone
