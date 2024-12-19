D Gukesh’s brilliant chess moves turned into mesmerising ‘chessnatyam’ by dynamic dancers. Watch

D Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren to clinch the World Chess Championship title and etch his name in the annals of chess history. After his historic victory, fans flooded social media with tributes celebrating D Gukesh’s incredible achievement. Among the many heartfelt messages and creative gestures, one tribute stands out for its surprise factor. Two women took to Instagram to share a captivating video in which they transformed the chess prodigy’s championship-winning moves into an elegant dance routine, a unique and unexpected twist. The women represented chess moves between D Gukesh and Ding Liren with beautiful dance steps. (File Photo, Instagram/@anushkachandak)

“We are so so proud of you D Gukesh. India gets a second World Champion,” reads the video's caption. The clip features dancers Anushka Chandak and Maitreyee Nirgun.

In the clip, Chandak is seen wearing traditional white attire, and Nirgun flaunts the same design but in a chocolate brown hue. They brilliantly showcase their dance routine, which follows the chess moves by D Gukesh and Ding Liren during the championship match.

Take a look at the interesting video:

The video won people’s hearts, with many humorously labelling it as "chessnatyam" - an amalgamation of chess and the traditional dance Bharatnatyam. The women are, however, seen performing Kathak, a classical dance form from India.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “This is creativity at the next level!” Another added, “The amount of effort and research and obviously dance and expressions no words loved it.” A third commented, “This is the ultimate salute to the world chess champion.”

A fourth expressed, “This is insane!!! Absolutely loved it! One question to you both though - for the bishop, it feels like you enacted a knight. Was that a slip? Or does that enactment have a different interpretation in classical dance? Nevertheless, this is the best congratulations to D Gukesh I have seen so far!!!!” One of the dancers addressed the query and replied, “We took the Indian terminologies- which is ‘oonth’ for bishop or ‘camel’.”

D Gukesh became the youngest-ever world champion. The 18-year-old became India’s second world champion after the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

What are your thoughts on this dance inspired by D Gukesh’s chess moves?