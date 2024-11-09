'Dangerous cuddles': Woman sleeps with 4 lion cubs in her bed, leaves internet divided

In a world where wild animals should remain in their natural habitats, a recent Instagram video has left the internet divided. The video, shared by animal rescuer Freya Aspinall, shows her cuddling with four lion cubs in her bed, causing both admiration and outrage among viewers. In a video shared on Instagram, a woman slept with four lion cubs.(Instagram/freyaaspinall)

A tender moment or dangerous behaviour?

The video features Aspinall lying in bed, surrounded by four lion cubs, their faces near hers as they cuddle up to her. In the caption, she explains the backstory behind the video, stating that the cubs were rescued just hours before they were due to be euthanised. Born in captivity to a breeder allegedly exploiting animals for profit, the cubs were in immediate danger when Aspinall and her team intervened.

"How I sleep at night (not pets)... A few months ago, we rescued 4 baby lions who were only hours away from being euthanised," she writes. "They were born in captivity to someone who exploits animals for profit, and someone reached out to us to see if we could help. Within hours, we were able to intervene and rescue them immediately. I then began the journey of hand-raising them, which includes sleeping with them and nurturing them as a mother would. Our plan is to send them to Africa, where they truly belong, just as we have done with other lions we’ve rescued and hand-raised before."

Watch the clip here:

Mixed reactions across the internet

The video, posted on October 31st, has since gone viral, amassing over 3 million views. While some praise the woman for her dedication to rescuing the cubs, others have expressed concern over the risks of such close contact with wild animals.

One user commented, "It's heartwarming to see someone care so much for these cubs, but isn’t it dangerous for both the woman and the animals?" Another viewer expressed admiration, saying, "What a beautiful thing to witness, it’s amazing that these cubs were saved from a horrible fate." However, some are not as impressed. "Wild animals should never be kept in domestic settings, no matter how well-intentioned the rescuer," wrote another commenter.

Others pointed out the potential ethical dilemma, with one saying, "I understand the rescue, but it’s worrying to see such interactions. They belong in the wild, not in beds." Another user said, "This is just exploitation in a different form – they need to be rehabilitated properly, not treated as pets." A comment reads, "It’s great these cubs were saved, but this raises important questions about the ethics of hand-raising wild animals for any reason."