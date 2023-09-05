'Daylight robbery': India vs Pakistan World Cup match ticket prices shock fans

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is slated to commence on October 5, with defending champions England playing against last edition’s runner-up New Zealand in the tournament opener in Narendra Modi Stadium. The stadium will also be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match on October 14. The tickets for this highly anticipated clash are up for sale, but fans have been taken aback by their exorbitant prices. The first ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be played on October 14.

“What is happening? @Jayshah @BCCI World Cup tickets for India vs Pakistan tickets range from 65,000 to 45 lakhs ‘per ticket’ on the Viagogo website! Daylight robbery from these corporations!” wrote an X user Vasudevan K S while sharing two screenshots.

The screenshots shared by the user show tickets for lower tier range between 60,000 to 78,000. Furthermore, only two tickets are available for the upper tier, and one ticket for this section is priced at more than 45 lakh.

The tweet was shared on September 5. It has since been viewed by over 2,600 people, and many even commented on the exorbitant prices of the tickets.

An individual wrote, “All India matches tickets hyped beyond 2 lakhs. This is not good.”

“Then I am lucky to have 2 tickets for the same stand,” expressed another.

A third shared, “Itne mehnge tickets koi common man nahi kharidega [Common man won’t buy such expensive tickets].”

