Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child. X reacts with joy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their Instagram profiles to share that they are expecting their first child. With emojis in the caption, they shared a special picture with baby items in blue and pink. In the middle of the image, the words “September 2024” are written. Since the news broke, netizens couldn’t keep calm and flocked to various social media platforms to show their happy reactions. In fact, the names of the actors have been trending on X too. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jointly announced the news on Instagram. (Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

While some congratulated the duo, others shared pictures of the couple to celebrate. Here are some tweets that people have posted on X.

“So happy for Deepika and Ranveer,” wrote an X user. “Congratulations. Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are expecting their first child,” shared another. “Everything aside but congratulations to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. May god bless the baby,” added a third.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 in a destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy. They tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends. The couple had an Anand Karaj ceremony and a South Indian-style wedding.