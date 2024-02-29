 Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child. X reacts with joy | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child. X reacts with joy

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child. X reacts with joy

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 29, 2024 11:40 AM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their first child. Their announcement prompted people to post happy reactions.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their Instagram profiles to share that they are expecting their first child. With emojis in the caption, they shared a special picture with baby items in blue and pink. In the middle of the image, the words “September 2024” are written. Since the news broke, netizens couldn’t keep calm and flocked to various social media platforms to show their happy reactions. In fact, the names of the actors have been trending on X too.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jointly announced the news on Instagram. (Instagram/@deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jointly announced the news on Instagram. (Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

While some congratulated the duo, others shared pictures of the couple to celebrate. Here are some tweets that people have posted on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“So happy for Deepika and Ranveer,” wrote an X user. “Congratulations. Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are expecting their first child,” shared another. “Everything aside but congratulations to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. May god bless the baby,” added a third.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome second child Akaay, congratulatory messages pour in on X

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 in a destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy. They tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends. The couple had an Anand Karaj ceremony and a South Indian-style wedding.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On