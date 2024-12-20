Delhi CEO takes a dig at Bengaluru’s Kannada language issue in hiring post: ‘Delhi NCR is better’

Bengaluru may be the tech hub of India, the place where startups and legacy businesses coexist to create millions of jobs, but more and more red flags have emerged recently about the city’s many infrastructure issues. These issues – terrible traffic, potholed roads, rising rents etc – have been influenced by the influx of migrants in Bengaluru, a city that many say is ill-equipped to handle the number of people living in it. Moreover, the migrant issue has also put the spotlight on another contentious topic - that of language. Cars24 CEO shared a hiring post for positions based in Delhi(X/@vikramchopra)

Over the last few years, there has been a push for promoting Kannada in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. Hundreds of people have shared how they have been harassed for not knowing Kannada. There have been reports of autowallahs refusing to take passengers who cannot speak the local language, vandalism of signboards in English, shopkeepers overcharging customers who talk in Hindi and more. Despite this, Bengaluru outstrips every other city by a mile when it comes to jobs in the IT sector, ensuring that crores of people from other parts of the country move to the Silicon Valley of India for their career.

Delhi CEO's hiring post

In the midst of this, one Delhi NCR-based CEO has sparked a controversy with his hiring post that took a dig at Bengaluru’s language issue.

Vikram Chopra, the CEO of Cars24, shared a post addressed to engineers who want to work and live “closer to home” - i.e. in Delhi NCR.

“Still can’t speak Kannada after years in Bengaluru? It’s okay. Aa jao Dilli (come to Delhi),” he wrote in his hiring call for engineers.

Chopra said his company is looking to hire “kickass engineers who wish to stay close to home.”

“We are not saying Delhi NCR is better. Only that it really is. If you wish to come back, write to me at vikram@cars24.com with the subject - Delhi meri jaan,” he added.

His post predictably started a debate on X and LinkedIn, where he shared it yesterday. In the comments section, some called it distasteful while others said it was ingenious.

“This is a tasteless advertisement. Makes me think less of cars24 employer brand and culture. There are more productive ways to highlight your qualities,” wrote an X account called “Bengaluru Man.”

X user Divyanshu asked, “So basically you want north indians/delhiites in your team? Rest of the folks?”

“TYSM for taking efforts to decongest Bengaluru. Please ask your business friends also to do the same,” another person commented.

“I compliment you for this initiative. It’s important that those who work live close to their families,” a person added.