‘Delhi is so boring’: Woman invites X users to change her mind if they disagree

Cities ignite passions - both love and loathing. X provides the perfect outlet for these strong feelings. While some share about the things that they love in a city, others use the platform to post things they hate about a particular place. One such post has sparked chatter among people and promoted a debate. It is a post about the capital city of India, Delhi. A woman’s post calling Delhi a boring city has divided X users. (Unsplash/shalender kumar)

X user Yukti wrote, “Delhi is so boring. (Most Indian cities maybe?)”. She then added her reasoning, “There’s no actual water bodies, no trails, no hikes, no nice safe walks, no scenic places to stroll along. Eating is all you can do. That is literally the only activity in Delhi”. Before concluding her post, she also asked others to change her mind if they disagreed with her opinion about the city.

Take a look at this post here:

The viral post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3.9 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected nearly 5,500 likes. The post has prompted people to share varied reactions.

How did X users react to this post?

“There are trails to do if you are not hiking. There are history walks, nature walks, and heritage walks being organised day/night, and they are safe. You can check BookMyShow for bookings. There are many scenic places if you have an explorer in you and if you have good walking shoes,” wrote an X user.

“What? Who told you Delhi doesn't have any hiking places? Search Ghazipur landfill. The top view is too scenic,” added another sarcastically.

‘You can't go to Shimla and look for a beach. Delhi is known for its history and architecture. Come here to take a walk through what makes us US. Mughal marvels to freedom struggle chronicles, you will see our evolution as a country here,” shared a third.

“Exactly. There are some trails, but they are not safe. Beautiful monuments can be developed as heritage sites, but they are too hot in the day and are closed at night. Delhi at night is beautiful to walk. But then you can't do anything because everything is closed. I know some beautiful museums here,” agreed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this X user's post claiming Delhi is a boring city?