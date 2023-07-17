Delhi Police’s powerful PSA will leave you with thoughts

Delhi Police often take to their social media handles to share advisories to create awareness among people. They have repeatedly used several memes and other video-based public service announcements to urge people not to text while driving. However, as people continue to engage in this dangerous behaviour, the police department has shared another post highlighting the perils of texting while driving. The image is taken from the video shared by Delhi Police that talks about the perils of texting while driving. (Twitter/@DelhiPolice)

“Aye bhai.... Zara dekh kar chalo! Nahi toh sirf khabar hi pahuchegi aap nahi! (Hey brother.... just be careful while walking! Otherwise only the news will reach, not you!)” wrote Delhi Police while sharing a video on Twitter. Alongside, they added a few hashtags, #DontTextAndDrive and #RoadSafety.

The video showcases individuals texting while walking and the alarming consequences that follow. From getting hit by a pole or falling inside a pit to tripping into a swimming pool or slipping from stairs due to a split-second distraction - the video captures the dangers of not being fully present while walking. As the video nears its end, a powerful message appears on the screen: “When you can’t text and walk, how can you text and drive!” This message serves as a reminder for us to prioritise road safety and avoid distractions while driving or even walking.

Watch the video shared by Delhi Police to talk about the dangers of texting while driving below:

Delhi Police shared this hard-hitting public service announcement a day ago on Twitter. It has since accumulated over 24,400 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has collected numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to Delhi Police’s tweet:

“Nice advice,” posted a Twitter user. “Rightly said and shown,” added another. A third commented, “It’s a reality nowadays.” “I always take care of these things while going on roads,” expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, “That is true! We need to be aware when on roads and public places.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON