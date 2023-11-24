Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory as wedding season begins

Ahead of the wedding season in Delhi, the police department has issued a traffic advisory for the convenience of commuters. As per reports, over four lakh weddings are set to take place in the next few weeks in the national capital. So, to avoid traffic and create ease in travel, Delhi Traffic Police has mentioned a list of places where traffic can be expected. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to avoid traffic during wedding season.

"Traffic Advisory: Due to marriage season, some roads will experience a heavy volume of traffic. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience," wrote Delhi Traffic Police in the tweet. They also shared a picture where they mentioned the names of the roads like Mandir Marg, Palaam Road, Matadin Marg and more where roads can be jammed.

The department also gave a general list of instructions to the public.

