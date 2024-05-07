Delhi vlogger alleges molestation on train from Guwahati to Rangapara, says ‘he grabbed my private parts’

A vlogger and travel agent living in Delhi took to Instagram to recount a harrowing experience with an “RPF officer” during his train journey from Guwahati to Rangapara. The vlogger alleged that the “RPF officer” pressed and grabbed his “private parts”. The Delhi vlogger was molested while travelling on Donyi Polo Express from Guwahati to Rangapara.(Representative Image)

Deepak Samal was travelling on Donyi Polo Express on April 25 when the incident happened, as per a report by Moneycontrol. Recalling the incident, Samal said, “I was sleeping when an RPF officer flashed a torch on my face. I woke up to see that he was doing a routine check. Since my station was about to arrive, I asked him how far the station was. He said that it was going to arrive soon, and then he sat on my berth. He then began asking me questions a flurry of questions about my identity, occupation and destination.”

He added, “I had put my backpack on the berth in a way that there was very little space left. He was sitting by my legs, and his hips were rubbing against my legs. I assumed it was because he was sitting in a tight space.”

“He then started pressing my private parts with his elbow. At first, I thought it was by mistake since the train was also moving. It then started happening more...,” Sama continued.

“After a while, he literally grabbed my private parts,” he further said.

When Samal shouted at him and confronted him about his actions, the officer reportedly said “time pass”.

Samal recorded his ordeal after getting off the train at Rangpara. He has also filed a complaint with Railway Madad, Indian Railway’s official grievance redressal mechanism. An investigation into the case is underway, as per Moneycontrol.