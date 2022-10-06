Dhanashree shares a heartfelt message for Yuzvendra Chahal ahead T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team departed for Australia in the wee hours of Thursday morning for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Many cricket fans have poured in their best wishes to the Indian cricket team. Even Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree, shared a heartfelt message for her husband on Instagram. She shared a picture of herself with Yuzvendra Chahal in the Instagram post. She wrote that it is an auspicious and proud day for her as her husband and cricketer is ready to present India in the upcoming world cup. She further added, "Sending best wishes to the team. Unbelievable, overwhelming feeling."

Take a look at the full post by Dhanashree here:

Dhanashree made this post just a few hours ago. Since then, many people have reacted to it. It has received more than four lakh likes and several comments. Yuzvendra Chahal reacted to the photo using the heart, Indian flag, and evil eye emojis. Many other people have also commented on the post and wished the best for the Indian Cricket team. One person wrote, "Wishing you all the very best, sir." Another person said, "You both are looking nice; stay blessed. All the best." Someone even added, "You are my inspiration, Chahal sir!" "Lovely pic. All the best wishes to the team. Stay blessed," added a fourth.

Team India was not able to make it to the semi-finals in the 2021 edition of the world cup. The Indian cricket team last won the world cup in 2007 and hopes to bring the trophy back home this time.