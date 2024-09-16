'Did ChatGPT just message first?': Redditor shares viral AI conversation surprise

When OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, a virtual assistant chatbot, it left people intrigued and surprised. Over time, it became a popular tool for seeking help with projects, asking questions, or even just having a conversation. While users typically have to initiate interactions, recently, a post that has gone viral on social media shows ChatGPT starting an exchange itself. The conversation of the user with ChatGPT. (Reddit)

Redditor "SentuBill" shared about the incident with a snapshot of their chat with the AI model. The conversation shows ChatGPT asking, "How was your first week in high school? Did you settle in well?"

Seeming baffled by the question, the user replies by saying, "Did you just message me first?" (Also Read: ChatGPT-generated Tinder bio goes viral for all the wrong reasons, Redditors have mixed reactions)

Then ChatGPT confirms about messaging first and also says that it wanted to check in and see how things went in the first week of high school. It also adds, "If you would rather initiate the conversation yourself, just let me know!"

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on September 15. Since being posted, it has gained close to 7,000 upvotes. The share also has numerous comments. Many people had varied reactions to the post. (Also Read: Man says ‘ChatGPT is my only good coworker’, explains why)

Here's what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, "I got this this week! I asked it last week about some health symptoms I had. And this week, it messages me, asking how I'm feeling and how my symptoms are progressing! Freaked me out."

Another Redditor added, "This is what I've been waiting for honestly."

"Weird. Surprisingly, I like it. It feels nice when interest is shown in me, even when it's by an AI," commented someone else.

A fourth posted, "Seems like a rather trivial function to deploy to gather a user's search history, look for prominent themes, and suggest a conversation starter. I think they were waiting until they had a decent amount of user data to deploy something like this since, functionally speaking, it's fairly simplistic."