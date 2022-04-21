Home / Trending / Twitter spots Hardik Pandya’s lookalike performing with Doja Cat at Coachella, pic goes viral
Twitter spots Hardik Pandya’s lookalike performing with Doja Cat at Coachella, pic goes viral

A tweet has gone viral where a Twitter user compares a background dancer performing with Doja Cat at the Coachella Music Festival with cricketer Hardik Pandya.
Doja Cat performs Get Into It at the Coachella Music Festival 2022 with her background dancer - &nbsp;a Hardik Pandya lookalike.&nbsp;(twitter/@stfuprak)
Doja Cat performs Get Into It at the Coachella Music Festival 2022 with her background dancer -  a Hardik Pandya lookalike. (twitter/@stfuprak)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 04:14 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

A tweet has recently gone viral where a Twitter user has compared a background dancer who was performing with rapper Doja Cat at the Coachella Music Festival, with none other than cricketer Hardik Pandya. Yes, you read that right. While it may be of significance to clarify at the very outset that it was obviously not Hardik Pandya who was performing with Doja Cat, the tweet has left many in splits nonetheless.

Here is the tweet that compared the background dancer with cricketer Hardik Pandya:

And of course, this tweet garnered a lot of reactions from people on Twitter. But before getting into that, here is the original video where Doja Cat can be seen performing one of her super hit tracks - Get Into It, at the Coachella Music Festival 2022. From timestamp 1:11, viewers can see how the background dancer, who is holding her leg up, looks quite similar to Hardik Pandya.

Here’s the video:

The tweet garnered several reactions via replies and quote tweets. Just like the ones below:

What are your thoughts on this viral tweet comparing Doja Cat’s background dancer with Hardik Pandya?

Thursday, April 21, 2022
