Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch

A post about a diver finding a couple’s lost engagement ring at the bottom of a lake has wowed people. Shared on Instagram page Lake District Diving, the post is complete with a video and two images showcasing the find.

The video shows a diver finding the ring amid dirt that he collected from the bottom of the lake. As for the pictures, one of them shows the couple with the diver and another is a close up of the amazing ring made with white gold and diamond.

The couple in question is Viki Patel and Rebecca Chaukria, reports the BBC. Patel proposed to Chaukria during a trip to the Lake District. The ring, however, slipped and fell off Chaukria’s finger just two days after the engagement in Lake Windermere.

“We got up and her hand went forward a bit and the ring completely slipped off and plopped into the lake about two metres ahead. We saw it sink and could just about see it shining at the bottom. I completely panicked and began undressing to jump in but Rebecca said 'no don't do that', so I ran back to the hotel to get shorts and a vest. There was a water sports place which I thought might have goggles. When I explained the situation to them they told me about Lake District Diving and Angus and Declan,” Patel told the BBC. The couple then contacted the divers who helped them get their ring back.

The caption of the post also describes the incident in detail. “After being contacted at lunchtime on Monday, after a couple (after being engaged for just 2 days) dropped their ring in the lake at Langdale Chase. Finishing work and went straight there, after 20 minutes of searching with our underwater metal detector this is what we found,” reads a part of the caption.

Take a look at the full post here:

What are your thoughts on this story with a sweet ending?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

instagram Topics