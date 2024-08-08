'Do they know history?': Billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams Bangladesh protesters destroying Mujibur Rahman's statue

Bangladesh is facing political turmoil and unrest, which led to Sheikh Hasina resigning as prime minister and fleeing the country. Visuals of protesters storming the residence of the former PM, looting and destroying things, made their way onto social media. Also, a video of a group destroying a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh and Sheikh Hasina’s father, went viral. This act of defiance shocked many as they criticised the protestors for vandalising the statue. Among them is entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. She condemned the act and called it a “Sad day for Bangladesh.” The image shows protesters vandalising Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statue in Bangladesh. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacted to it. (Screengrab)

“Destroying the statue of the father of the nation? Do they even know their history? Sad day for Bangladesh,” the billionaire wrote as she posted a video that shows the statue being desecrated.

The video shows two people perched on the statue, destroying it with hammers. Towards the end, other protestors are shown celebrating the act.

Take a look at the video here:

Who was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman?

Known as 'Bangabandhu', Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is credited with being the “architect of Bangladesh”. He was also the first President of independent Bangladesh. In his political career, he was either President or prime minister of Bangladesh until he was killed. He, along with most of his family members, was assassinated in 1975 by a group of Bangladesh Army personnel. Sheikh Hasina is his eldest daughter.

During the assassination, Sheikh Hasina was not in Bangladesh but abroad. After the incident, she spent nearly six years in exile. Later, she became the elected leader of the Awami League, a party founded by her father. It won the 1970 Undivided Pakistan general election in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). The political party later became independent Bangladesh's largest party.