IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / ‘Do you wanna eat snowman’: Guinea pigs munch on snow, clip makes people go aww
The cute video has now won people over.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The cute video has now won people over.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

‘Do you wanna eat snowman’: Guinea pigs munch on snow, clip makes people go aww

Shared on official Instagram profile of Smithsonian's National Zoo, the video is a delight to watch.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:41 PM IST

Are you someone who loves seeing cute animal videos? Do you often find yourself searching for adorable clips which showcase various antics of different animals? If you find yourself answering “Yes” to one or both the questions, then this video of guinea pigs chomping on specially designed snowmen may leave you extremely happy.

Shared on official Instagram profile of Smithsonian's National Zoo, the video is a delight to watch. “Do you wanna eat a snowman? Our guinea pigs sure do! Amazonia keepers know enrichment (like snow) can make mealtime extra fun. Our guinea pigs dine on a variety of veggies, including lettuce, carrots + green peppers,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 46,000 views. People dropped all sorts of comments while sharing their reactions to the clip.

“They are so funny! And adorable!!” shared an Instagram user. “OMG! I want to reach out and cuddle with them all!” commented another. “How cute,” said a third.

What do you think of this sweet video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram video

Related Stories

The inage shows Tucker sitting beside his human.(Instagram/@TuckerBudzyn)
The inage shows Tucker sitting beside his human.(Instagram/@TuckerBudzyn)
trending

Doggo’s reaction to human’s invisible dog challenge has netizens gushing. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Shared on Instagram, the video also features Tucker and his human, Linda.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
The image shows men riding a car.(Screengrab)
The image shows men riding a car.(Screengrab)
trending

Anand Mahindra’s jugaad video post involving a car amuses people. Seen it yet?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cute video has now won people over.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The cute video has now won people over.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

‘Do you wanna eat snowman’: Guinea pigs munch on snow, clip makes people go aww

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Shared on official Instagram profile of Smithsonian's National Zoo, the video is a delight to watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fever FM, has roped in RJ Supriya as Delhi’s evening show presenter, on popular demand.
Fever FM, has roped in RJ Supriya as Delhi’s evening show presenter, on popular demand.
trending

On public demand, RJ applies to the No.1 Radio Station!

By hindustantimes.com, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The action started yesterday on Supriya’s Instagram handle where she reached to her fans for a suggestion on her next career move. The Insta poll saw a massive 70% people wanting her to come on-air with Delhi’s No.1 radio station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lynda Hartman, 75, embraces her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, who suffers from dementia in a "hug tent" set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville,(AP)
Lynda Hartman, 75, embraces her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, who suffers from dementia in a "hug tent" set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville,(AP)
trending

‘Hug tent’ at Colorado elderly home lets people embrace their loved ones safely

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The assisted living facility partnered with nonprofit health care organization TRU Community Care to set up the tent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vultures play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem (representational image).(Unsplash)
Vultures play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Study reveals vultures often fly up to 150 km daily in search of food

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:09 PM IST
This came to light through the analysis of the radio- tracking devices fitted on a few vultures in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indore gets ready for the Swachh Survekshan 2021.(Twitter/@ANI)
Indore gets ready for the Swachh Survekshan 2021.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore gets ready with 'unique' wall paintings

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Indore has got the cleanest city award four times already.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(@NASA)
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(@NASA)
trending

NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST
NASA also shared a descriptive caption along with the gorgeous image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@sredits)
The image has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@sredits)
trending

Fake or real: Pic of couple posing on edge of cliff leaves people with thoughts

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:12 PM IST
“Whats stopping you from doing this?” reads the caption shared alongside the picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cat chef.(Instagram/@thatlittlepuff)
The image shows the cat chef.(Instagram/@thatlittlepuff)
trending

Watch: Cat chef shares sweet and spicy drink recipe. Will you try it?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:57 AM IST
“Aww puff's paws are using gloves,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the newly discovered chameleon.(Twitter/@SNSB_Aktuell)
The image shows the newly discovered chameleon.(Twitter/@SNSB_Aktuell)
trending

‘Smallest reptile’: Tiny chameleon that can even fit on fingertip discovered

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Scientists assume that the lizard's habitat is small, as is the case for similar subspecies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo provided by The Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son Glen Ray, both fictional characters.(AP)
This photo provided by The Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son Glen Ray, both fictional characters.(AP)
trending

Authorities in Texas issue alert with Chucky doll as suspect, later apologise

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:46 AM IST
The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows "hero" Shawn Fallon.(Facebook/@mta)
The image shows "hero" Shawn Fallon.(Facebook/@mta)
trending

City worker climbs down vent in New York to retrieve woman’s ring, earns praise

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
“Our Hero this week is MOW Infrastructure Supervisor Shawn Fallon!" reads a part of the post shared detailing the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the doggo sitting on the lap of the elderly patient.(Reddit)
The image shows the doggo sitting on the lap of the elderly patient.(Reddit)
trending

Doggo can’t control excitement after meeting elderly patient. Clip is aww-worthy

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:37 AM IST
“All hospitals should have pet visitation space,” demanded a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The eagle's wing can be seen in the video.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)
The eagle's wing can be seen in the video.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)
trending

Bird’s eye view: Eagle snatches and flies off with drone mid-air. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The video starts with a beautiful shot of the blue sea by the drone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the motorcycle made entirely out of chocolate.(Instagram/@amuaryguichon)
The image shows the motorcycle made entirely out of chocolate.(Instagram/@amuaryguichon)
trending

Pastry chef creates intricate motorcycle entirely from chocolate. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:23 PM IST
The clip starts with Guichon sculpting the body of the motorcycle from chocolate blocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP