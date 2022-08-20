Home / Trending / Dog accompanies man delivering pizza. Video makes people say ‘true friendship’

Dog accompanies man delivering pizza. Video makes people say 'true friendship'

Updated on Aug 20, 2022 04:39 PM IST

The video of the man delivering pizza along with his dog was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the man and his dog delivering pizza.(Instagram/@beanbag_jr)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a man delivering food along with his dog has turned into a source of happiness for netizens. Posted on Instagram, the viral video has left people smiling. The wonderful video shows the duo delivering pizza. There is a chance that the sweet video will win you over too.

Instagram user who goes by beanbag_jr posted the video. Alongside, they also shared a detailed caption. “This is what a true friendship looks like. No matter the time, this dog will always come with him to ensure his safety. This cute delivery guy's name is Jack he always goes with this guy for delivery. He is such a dedicated employee 10/10 for his service and fast delivery,” they added.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 1.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of love-filled comments.

“I hope the dog received a treat and the guy a tip,” shared an Instagram user. To which, the original poster replied, “Yess every order he gets a pack of biscuits.” Another person joined in and commented, “This video is wholesome. God protect these pure souls.” A third expressed, “Okay this made my day.” A fourth Instagram user wrote, “Omg! This is adorable!! Priceless. I wish this duo delivered pizzas at my place.”

