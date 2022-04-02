Dog carries his own water bottle while going for a walk. Watch

Do you carry water bottles while going out? If you do, then chances are you will relate to this doggo who refuses to go out for a walk without his water bottle. There is a chance that the video showing this unusual habit of the dog will amuse you.

The video is posted on Reddit with the caption, “My dog makes sure we have water for our walks. Never allows me to carry it.” The clip opens to show the dog walking in a disciplined way while holding a bottle filled with water in its mouth.

Take a look at the video that you may end up watching more than once:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“He likes to stay hydrated,” wrote a Reddit user. “I’m impressed your dog walks, mine has to stop every four inches and sniff, and resniff, pee, resniff and go another four inches,” shared another. “I think he thinks that he's taking you for a walk,” joked a third. To which, the original poster replied, “Most definitely.”

“That's great! Haha. Does he decide when you guys take a water break?” asked a curious Reddit user. And, they also received a reply in which the person who shared the video wrote, “No, that's my decision, but he won't leave the house until I grab a bottle.”

