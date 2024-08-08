Dog causes mini explosion in house while chewing battery, tries stopping fire by barking at it. Watch

A video of a dog causing a mini explosion inside a house while chewing a battery has gone viral on social media. Though initially scary, the scene gives a funny vibe when the dog and its friends try to stop the fire by barking at it. Eventually, all the animals safely make it out of the house without any injuries. The video was released by the Tulsa Fire Department to raise awareness about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries. The image shows a dog causing a mini explosion, setting the house on fire after chewing a battery. (Tulsa Fire Department)

Instagram page We Rate Dogs posted the video with a descriptive caption. “This dog was hanging out on his bed in the living room with two other family pets, a cat and a second dog, when he wandered off and found a lithium-ion battery pack that’s used to charge a phone”.

The dog then decided to chew through the cable and battery housing happily. At one point, sparks started appearing, and the battery burst into flames. Instantly, the dog bed on which it was kept caught on fire.

“After trying various fire suppression tactics including staring at the flames and barking at it to stop, all three animals were able to safely evacuate through a doggy door,” the page informed.

They added, “The Tulsa Fire Department released a public safety video about lithium-ion batteries and used their mishap as an example of why it’s important to store such batteries out of reach of pets or kids.”

Take a look at the viral dog video here:

Since being shared, the video has captured over 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this dog video?

“And that’s how dogs discovered fire,” joked an Instagram user. Another joined, “I’m so mad that the fire didn’t get scared of them barking at it and stop.”

A third posted, “I'm his lawyer. Nice to meet you all. In my client’s defence, if he had been left with a treat, this wouldn’t have happened. Clearly, this doggo is innocent.” A fourth wrote, “They are doing so good at putting out the fire.”

