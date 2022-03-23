Home / Trending / Dog gently picks up kitten to place it near mama cat. Watch
The video of the dog picking up a kitten to place it near a cat prompted people to post love-filled comments.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog picking up the kitten to place it near the mama cat.(Screengrab)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog picking up the kitten to place it near the mama cat.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 08:43 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos showcasing the gentle behaviour of dogs. Just like this video that shows a dog bringing a tiny kitten to its mama. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww. Shared on Instagram, the clip is a delight to watch.

The clip was originally posted on Douyin, a popular Chinese social media platform. It, however, gained people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. The video opens to show a cat sitting on a bed with a baby near it and a dog standing beside it. Another little kitten is also seen lying in some distance on the same bed. Within moments, the dog picks up the kitten lying at a distance and gently brings it near the mama cat.

Take a look at the cute video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“It's the trust for me, and he wasn't harming the baby he was just helping mama,” posted an Instagram user. “That’s so sweet,” wrote another. “I'm so happy that the dog knows to be so gentle,” commented a third. “Awww someone wants to be a mommy too,” shared a fourth. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

