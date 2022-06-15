Dog takes first steps in prosthetics after losing front legs. Watch

There are certain stories on the Internet that are not just heart-warming but they can leave you emotional too. This post about a dog learning to walk again using prosthetics is one such tale. The wholesome story may leave you smiling.

The video was posted on the Instagram page We Rate Dogs. “This is Athena. She lost both her front legs when she was hit by a train. These are her very first steps on her new prosthetics, and we couldn't be prouder. 14/10 you're doing great, Athena,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the doctors fitting the dog with the prosthetics. The clip then shows the adorable pooch taking its first steps.

Take a look at the wonderful video that may fill your heart with a warm feeling:

The video was posted about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share also prompted people to post love-filled comments. Many talked about the bravery of the dog.

“Athena walked her way right into my heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “She is MOVING and GROOVING,” expressed another. “Gonna need her to be a 15/10 pls, what a brave girl,” commented a third. “What a good girl,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?