Dog tries hard to control its anger as human eats its cake

A video of a dog getting angry at its human for taking a bite out of its cake has gone viral. It shows how the pooch initially gets baffled and then irritated after the man eats the cake kept in front of the doggo. The image shows a man and a dog sitting with pieces of cake kept in front of them. (Screengrab)

The video is shared with a simple caption that reads, “His reaction.” The clip shows the man sitting beside the dog with pieces of cakes kept on plates in front of them. At first, the dog uses its paw to gently touch the man’s hand, as if asking him to eat the cake. The video then shows the man doing just that, but instead of taking a bite out of his own cake, he eats the one kept in front of the dog. The pooch instantly reacts, and the look on its face makes it seem like it is trying hard to control its anger.

Take a look at this video of the dog reacting to the man eating its cake:

The video was posted on September 14. Since then, the share has accumulated more than 5.4 million views. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

What did X users say about the dog’s reaction?

“The dog is holding back the anger,” pointed an X user. “Ahah, those teeth are fantastic,” added another. “He felt cheated,” joined a third. “Dogs are the best,” praised a fourth. “Hahahaha, it’s so good,” wrote a fifth.