Dog wants to enjoy day out at a beach but won’t let seawater touch its paws. Watch

A video of a dog named Hudson has turned into a source of laughter for many on Instagram. The adorable video shows the dog’s efforts to keep its paws away from seawater while visiting a beach. A few also shared that they could relate to the cute pooch as they do the same thing while visiting a beach.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of the cute doggo. The bio of the page says that he is “The Goodest Golden Good Boy!” and there is no doubt about that. The page is also filled with various adventures of the adorable pooch.

The beach-related video is posted along with a short but apt caption. “Water is lava,” it reads. The clip opens to show the dog standing in the beach looking towards the sea. However, as soon as the waves start approaching, the pooch tries to get back as to not get its paws wet.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4,300 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has prompted people to post various comments. A few also shared that they too behave like the pooch when they visit a beach.

“We feel ya Hudson!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “I love when he does this,” expressed another. “Trying to brave the waves, Hudson?,” commented a third. “This is the cutest!!!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON