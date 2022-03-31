Doggo comes out of hospital, his rescue dog friend comes to meet him. Watch

Friendships are a beautiful thing and always make your heart feel happy and your face is painted with a smile. And the videos on the Internet that showcase such situations between human beings or animals are always quite a delightful watch. One such video has been shared on Instagram by the page named Dog.

The video opens to show how a dog had been in the emergency room at the hospital throughout the night since one of his limbs needed some critical care. But at the moment that the dog was discharged from the hospital, he got to know that his friend had come to greet him on their way back home. When the two see each other, they get very excited and even the dog named Matthew who underwent some treatment, kept wagging his tail out of sheer excitement.

In the comments section of this dog video, the Instagram page that shared this video clarified, “Corey and Matthew were found together on the side of the road. It’s been a long road to recovery but they both have come a long way, they are now happy and healing.” It was accompanied by a heart and a band-aid emoji.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than 17 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this emotional and heartwarming reunion between the dog friends. It has also received more than a whopping million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “So glad that someone saved them. Bless those humans and these doggies.” “Content that feels like a breeze of fresh air after a hard day,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “That must feel so good after the scary vets, to be back on comfy blankets with a familiar face... The relief he must feel! What a brave boy.”

What are your thoughts on this adorable dog video?