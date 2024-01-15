Dog’s ‘brutally honest’ performance review of pet mom will leave you in splits

close_game
ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 15, 2024 12:35 AM IST

“Omg - I laughed so hard. Thank you,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a video of a dog named Nala and her pet mom.

A golden retriever named Nala took it upon herself to show everyone a glimpse of the relationship she shares with her pet mom. How did she do it? By ‘giving’ a performance review. Nala's hilarious video, shared on an Instagram page dedicated to her, will likely leave you laughing out loud.

The image shows an adorable dog named Nala. (Instagram/@nalathegoldenretrievr)
The video opens with Nala welcoming everyone to the performance review of her pet mom. As the video progresses, the dog complains about the things that have left her dissatisfied, like her mom missing their playtime or breaking her treats into half. She also clarifies that her pet mom’s bonus will be affected due to her ‘mediocre performance’. Towards the end of the clip, Nala addressed the issue of giving ‘preferential treatment’ to her pet dad and proudly declares that she loves doing so.

The video is shared with a caption imagining the dog's thoughts. “Mum’s bonus will be cut in half just like my treats,” it reads.

Take a look at this hilarious dog video:

The video was posted a few months ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 3.6 million views. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Does dad's bonus go up since he wrestles without saying ouch?” joked an Instagram user. “Shade on the two large meals every two hours,” added another. “Omg - I laughed so hard. Thank you,” shared a third. “That’s not even a half, that’s 1/3. Absolutely unacceptable,” argued a fourth. "Love this, but sorry about your bonus,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this dog video? Did the clip leave you laughing out loud?

