Dog’s reaction to human taking her favourite toy to wash it is hilarious. See pics

Most kids have that one toy that they absolutely love carrying around with them. And, it never sits well with them when someone tries taking them away. Turns out, that reaction is not exclusive to humans and dogs response in the same way too – or at least that is what this wonderful post suggests. Through pictures, the post shows a dog’s reaction to her human taking his favourite toy to wash it.

The images are posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Tubs. The bio on the page says that she is a Purebred Staffordshire Bull Terrier living in Australia.

“Hands down Tubs favourite Teddy. Swipe to see her reaction when I try to take it off her to wash it,” reads the caption shared along with the pictures. The post shows different reaction of the dog to her human taking away her toy.

Since being posted a day ago, the share has accumulated more than 2,700 likes and counting. The post has also promoted people to take to comments section to share their reactions. “Awe this is precious Tubs,” posted an Instagram user. “Awww the way she has her paw over her teddy bear. Just a lil snuggly Tubs,” shared another. “She is so adorable,” commented a third. “Such a cutie pie,” wrote a fourth.