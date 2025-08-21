‘Don’t sacrifice for work’: Founder lists 12 reasons why employees should ‘always leave office on time’

A founder’s LinkedIn post about leaving office on time has resonated with social media users. In the post, the London-based entrepreneur shared 12 reasons why leaving on time will help an employee maintain a proper work-life balance. The UK-based founder shared a LinkedIn post documenting the importance of work-life balance. (LinkedIn/Dan Murray)

In his list, Dan Murray expressed that work is a never-ending process, adding that one should be careful before sacrificing everything for one's professional life—including one's health and relationships.

After concluding the list, he wrote, “When you care for yourself outside of work, you'll be a better contributor to your team overall. Don't sacrifice your well-being for work.”

Take a look at the points he listed:

How did social media react?

Agreeing, an individual posted, “Love this… long hours might look like commitment, but they often erode the very qualities that make work great. Boundaries, rest, and time for life outside the office are what keep people energised and creative.” Another joined, “Protecting your time is one of the smartest investments you can make in your work and your life.”

A third expressed, “The more time you give yourself to relax and calm, the more productive it'll become over time. The brain and body love balance to keep hormones in check.”

A fourth wrote, “This list is more than a reminder, Dan Murray —it’s a quiet manifesto for sustainable success. Leaving on time isn’t laziness; it’s leadership. When we honour our boundaries, we model what healthy ambition looks like. The real win isn’t staying late—it’s showing up whole.”

Who is Dan Murray?

According to his LinkedIn bio, Murray attended University College School until 2001. He then studied English and Art History at the University of Nottingham.

He started his career by co-founding a fashion app which was in existence for over four years. Over the years, he has launched or co-founded several startups.