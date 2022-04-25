Dosa seller’s unique style impresses Harsh Goenka. Video is too good to miss

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka is known for posting hilarious and inspirational videos of various kinds on Twitter. This time he seems impressed by the skills of a dosa seller as he tweeted his video on Sunday. This dosa seller had become quite an Internet sensation last year as well when industrialist Anand Mahindra had tweeted his video. The way this dosa seller makes dosas and then tosses them in the air for his assistant to catch is quite entertaining to watch.

The video has been viewed more than 42,000 times so far. In the video, the roadside vendor makes dosas and then tosses them toward his assistant who promptly catches them in a plate. The synchronization between the two is quite delightful to watch. Someone is heard asking the man if he knew Anand Mahindra had tweeted his video. The man says he knows that Mahindra tweeted his video and says that the industrialist had even called him for a meeting but he couldn’t go. He is seen making several different varieties of dosa in the video.

“You have to love what you do, to give your best…” Goenka captioned the post.

The tweet prompted many comments with users impressed by the skills of the dosa seller as well as his assistant.

“I am 100% sure no ai or robot can replicate him. He gets customer just see his action more than dosa eating. This is where Zomato and Swiggy will fail. Customer visit them to their live action. No way people prefer home delivery fr his shop…they will visit to have dosa,” a Twitter user commented on the post. “The guy catching the Flying Dosa is aptly styled and paired with the “Flash” tshirt @theflashmovie and effortlessly showing his skills,” said another. “We have found a new wicket keeper for team India,” commented a third while also tagging BCCI.

Anand Mahindra had tweeted a video of this dosa seller last year and wrote that the man’s dosa making skills can put robots to shame.

