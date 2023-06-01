Home / Trending / Duo's graceful dance to Ang Laga De will leave you spellbound. Watch

Duo's graceful dance to Ang Laga De will leave you spellbound. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 01, 2023 09:44 AM IST

A duo's dance to Ang Laga De has left many people mesmerised. Watch the dance video inside.

Every now and then, we come across dance videos that leave us stunned. Among such clips, there is another dance video that is going viral. It shows a duo's mesmerising performance to the song Ang Laga De from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The song has been sung by Aditi Paul and Shail Hada.

Duo dances to Ang Laga de.(Instagram/@ Isha Sharma)
Also Read: Woman recklessly dances on railway tracks, people say it's ‘dangerous’

In a video shared by dancer Isha Sharma on Instagram, you can see her and another person grooving to the song Ang Laga De. In the clip, they both seem to be standing in a studio. A few other people also surround them. As the song begins to play, each of their body movements matches well with the beats of the song.

This post was shared just a few months ago. Since being shared, it has raked up more than 11 million views. The share also has several likes and comments. Many were stunned by their performance.

An individual wrote, "Just wow." A second shared, "The number of times I have watched this." A third posted, "Ohh my my just cannot stop watching." "So gracefully done," expressed a fourth. Some others have also reacted using heart emojis. What do you think about this dance performance?

dance dance video instagram + 1 more
dance dance video instagram
