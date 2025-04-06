Elderly man steals the show at Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Kolkata concert with energetic dance on ‘Dope Shope’

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh concluded his highly-anticipated 10-city India tour with a spectacular finale in Kolkata. The ‘Lungi Dance’ hitmaker, who made a grand comeback with the biggest ‘blockbuster’ tour of 2025, set the stage ablaze after electrifying performances in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune. Kolkata hosted concerts on March 23, March 29, and April 5, respectively, as part of the last leg of Millionaire India tour.(Instagram/@ goldy_chahal09)

However, a heartwarming and energetic moment from the concert quickly stole the spotlight. In a now-viral video, an elderly man wearing a turban— father of content creator Jasprit Panesar—became the unexpected star of the night.

During the performance, Honey Singh noticed the elderly man grooving enthusiastically in the crowd and invited him to join him on stage. Without hesitation, the man jumped the barricade, making his way through the cheering audience to reach the stage. Once there, he stunned everyone with his infectious energy and dance moves as he grooved to the OG track ‘Dope Shope.’

His electrifying performance left the crowd roaring with excitement, clapping, and cheering him on. Despite his age, he matched the song’s beats with youthful enthusiasm, making the moment even more special.

Yo Yo Honey Singh himself shared the video of the electrifying moment on his social media, praising the elderly man's energy and spirit with the caption, “My forever young fans !!!”

Take a look at the video:

The video of this incredible moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans flooding the comment section with admiration. “Uncle is so fit even at his age. Inspiring!!” wrote one user, while another commented, “I'm so proud of him. Purest soul ever.”

One user wrote, “Uncle ji's confidence is next level. He fell but still continued.”

A user added, “Saw him today ! What an energy”

