Honey Singh's ‘brother for life’ Yash lights up his Bengaluru concert, fans love the ‘most unexpected collab’. Watch

Singer and rapper Honey Singh is currently entertaining his fans with his concerts as part of the Millionaire India Tour. The singer recently performed in Bengaluru, where he was joined on stage by Kannada star Yash. The two also shared a heartwarming moment during the event. Fans go gaga over Yash's surprise appearance at Honey Singh's Bengaluru concert.

Honey Singh calls Yash brother for life

On Saturday, Honey Singh took to Instagram to share a video from his Bengaluru concert. In the video, he introduces Yash, saying, “I love you brother. We have a common story. When we were sharing with each other, it felt like a true brotherly moment. I have found my moment in Karnataka. Brothers for life, everybody!"

Yash then responded, “So inspiring, his story is inspiring. We were discussing the way he has come up in his life and the place he is today. Everybody goes through struggles and fame, but what matters is the love. People love and respect you. Keep flying.”

The singer then urged the audience to DM Yash to collaborate with him, to which Yash agreed but set a condition—Honey Singh would have to sing in Kannada as well. Honey accepted the challenge and promised the audience that he would sing in Kannada soon.

Sharing the video, the singer wrote, “Thank you to my dear, dear blood brother @thenameisyash for coming and blessing my Bangalore concert. Respect for life.” While Honey was dressed in a blue and white ensemble, Yash looked dashing in a black T-shirt and matching trousers, which he paired with a blue cut-out denim jacket.

Fans couldn't keep calm seeing the duo together. One of the comments read, "YOYO X YASH. UNEXPECTED." Another fan wrote, "Best collab ever my 2 most favourite artist in one frame Og yoyo." Another wrote, "The best surprise I could have ever asked for."

About Millionaire India Tour

Honey Singh’s Millionaire India Tour began on 28 February in Mumbai, followed by concerts in Delhi, Indore, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. He will next perform in Chandigarh on 23 March, Jaipur on 29 March, and will conclude his tour in Kolkata on 5 April.

Yash's upcoming film

Apart from surprising fans at Honey Singh’s concert, Yash also treated his fans to the release date of his highly anticipated film Toxic, along with a new poster. The film is slated for release on 19 March 2026 and will clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal’s film Love & War.