Elderly woman feels really overwhelmed on seeing granddaughter as bride

The day of one’s wedding is one of the most special days of a person’s life. It is a special day not only for the person getting married but also means a lot to their family. It is really a heart-melting moment to see family members getting emotional when they see their family member as bride or groom. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows an elderly woman getting tears in her eyes when she sees her granddaughter in her wedding finery. The video may leave you teary-eyed too.

The video was posted on Instagram by makeup artist Nooriyat Mua on April 1. It has got more than eight million views making it really viral. “Dadi’s love,” says the text on the video. When the woman is all decked up in her wedding clothes, she meets her grandmother who just feels too overwhelmed after seeing her. She is almost in tears when she sees her granddaughter. The woman consoles her grandmother by saying that she will hug her if she doesn’t cry. She says she isn’t going too far and will come home whenever she calls.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

The video has got nine lakh likes as netizens gushed over the video and couldn’t help but miss their grandmother too.

“I wish I had a loving dadi like her,” commented an Instagram user. “So pure love,” wrote another. “I got tears. I’m missing my dadi,” said a third.

The bride in the video is identified as Pallavi Totlani. She is a fashion designer according to her Instagram bio.

What do you think about this emotional and heartfelt moment between the woman and her grandmother?