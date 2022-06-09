Elephant calf gets stuck in ditch, officials work at night to rescue it. Watch

A video showcasing officials working towards rescuing an elephant calf was recently posted online. The wonderful video is enough to warm anyone’s heart and it is doing exactly that. There is a chance the video will turn your heart into a puddle too.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted the video on Twitter. He shared how the officials worked throughout the night to rescue the adorable creature and also unite it with its family. “At 1 AM teams got info of an elephant calf falling in a ditch. A long rescue operation in dead of night. By 5 AM he was rescued successfully. And then guided back to family which was in nearby forest. Team,” he shared along with two victory hand emoticons.

At 1 AM teams got info of an elephant calf falling in a ditch. A long rescue operation in dead of night. By 5 AM he was rescued successfully. And then guided back to family which was in nearby forest. Team ✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/pLC3FFKaxj — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) June 7, 2022

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 45,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered more than 3,000 likes. People have also posted various comments to showcase their reactions.

“The IFS team worked like the Mowgli in “The Jungle Book”. This reminds me of the exact scene when Mowgli wins the confidence of the jungle by helping a calf get out of the Ditch at night,” wrote a Twitter user along with a heart emoticon. “Big salute to the entire team,” expressed another. “Bravo, Kudos to the team effort of all involved,” commented a third.

