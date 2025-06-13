Elephant chases visitors at picnic site, IFS officer highlights risks of intruding animal corridors

A calm riverside picnic turned into a scene of chaos after a wild elephant wandered into the area, sending visitors fleeing in panic. Families enjoying their day by the scenic stream were caught off guard as the elephant emerged from the forest, forcing many to abandon their food and belongings and run for safety in all directions. Chaos erupted as an elephant entered a picnic area, chasing people.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

The dramatic moment was captured on video and shared on social media platform X by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. In the footage, people can be seen scrambling to safety as the elephant chases a few visitors. Amid the panic, a woman can be heard shouting, “Don’t run!” in an attempt to control the situation.

(Also read: Elephant walks into shop in Thailand, grabs rice crackers on the way out. Video)

Elephant calmly retreats to forest

After briefly moving through the picnic spot and causing widespread alarm, the elephant was seen crossing the shallow stream, making its way to the opposite bank, and then disappearing back into the wilderness. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Kaswan used the video to raise awareness about the dangers of human encroachment on wildlife corridors. In a firm message posted alongside the video, he stated, “Tell me whose mistake it is. Why choose a location for a picnic where elephants usually move? In search of beautiful locations, please don’t put life in danger.”

Watch the clip here:

Viral video ignites online discussion

The video has garnered over 152,000 views and triggered a wave of reactions online. Many users echoed Kaswan’s concerns, highlighting the need for stricter regulations and greater respect for wildlife territories.

One user questioned, “Why can’t the government or authorities put strict rules and make it no entry?” Another remarked, “Animals have a greater sense of civic behaviour than many human tourists.” A third chimed in, “I’m on the elephant’s side. Humans leave no space. Just imagine trying to use your washroom and there are people crowding around!”

(Also read: Elephant outsmarts electric fence with clever trick, internet calls it ‘next-level intelligence’)

Some users defended the elephant, with one noting, “It’s the home of an elephant, not a place for humans.” Another stated, “Why are these areas open to the public if we care about human and animal life?” One comment read, “Let these majestic creations of God live in peace,” while another said, “Humans arrogantly believe they are the lords of the earth.”