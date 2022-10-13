Elephant gorges on pani puri while coming back from ride. Watch adorable video

When we think of street foods, pani puri tops the charts. This delicious snack is available around the country, and one can have it any day. We love to relish those sweet and spicy flavours and simply can't get enough of them. And as much as humans like to have pani puris, elephants also seem to enjoy this street food. We recently came across a video of an elephant eating pain puri from Assam's Tezpur district. In a video that is being widely circulated over social media, you can see that an elephant is standing next to the pani puri seller. The street vendor, one by one, happily prepares pani puris for the animal and gives him to eat it. Many people surrounding the elephant are also witnessing the scene.

Take a look at the elephant eating pani puris here:

Since this clip is being widely circulated, many people have retweeted and commented on it. Many users were unable to believe the clip, while some thought that this was an adorable video. One person wrote, "Everyone loves pani puri. Even this cute elephant from India loves Pani Puri (Golgappa). He ate sukha puri too at the end." Another person added, "It's tough to say no to paanipuri, including this one." A third user said, "This is the most adorable thing I have ever seen." "The cutest pani puri hogger spotted in Guwahati," added a fourth.