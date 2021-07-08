Elephant learns the art of choosing perfect grass to munch on. Watch viral video

Elephants are known as one of the most intelligent creatures of the animal kingdom. Every now and then, we come across such videos which capture their intelligence perfectly. Case in point, a video shared on Twitter involving a gentle giant and its meal. There is also a possibility that the video will leave you saying “aww” – and that too more than once.

Indian Forest Services official Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter. “This one just learnt the art of choosing perfect grass,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the clip:

This one just learnt the art of choosing perfect grass. pic.twitter.com/RHfZSpdHyq — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 6, 2021

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered more than 26,000 views and counting. It has also gathered nearly 2,700 likes. People posted various comments to express their reactions to the clip.

“I once saw a mommy elephant pluck some fresh grass by the lakeside, rinse it in the waters of the lake and feed it to the baby elephant. Such a cute thing it was. At Periyar Thekkady reserve,” shared a Twitter user. “So selective in picking grass,” shared another. “Very choosy elephant,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video of the elephant?

