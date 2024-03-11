Elephant’s DIY toe cleaning technique using a stick captured on camera. Watch

Elephants are revered as some of the most majestic and intelligent creatures on Earth. That is probably why they are able to perform several incredible tasks, and videos that often go viral on social media are proof of that. One such amazing video of an elephant has surfaced online and is leaving people impressed. Wondering why? Well, the video shows an elephant grooming himself using a stick. The image shows the elephant cleaning its toe using a stick. (X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

“Elephant uses a stick to clean between his toes,” reads the caption to the video shared on X by the account called ‘Nature is Amazing’. This account shares numerous heartwarming videos of animals in the wild, ranging from a horse playing in the snow to an orangutan rowing a boat. The video they recently shared shows the elephant meticulously cleaning between his toes using a stick that he held with his trunk.

Watch the elephant cleaning his toes here:

The video was shared on March 11 on X. It has since collected over 7.6 lakh views and the numbers are still rising. Additionally, the video has also received over 12,000 likes and numerous retweets. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Female elephant enjoying pedicure in her own space,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow.”

“This is amazing,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “I wonder how the elephant learnt to do this.”

“Lovely sight,” posted a fifth.

A sixth joined, “This is so cool,” while a seventh chimed in, “So intelligent.”

