Elon Musk blames ‘baby mamas’ of asking ‘money vastly in excess’, shreds US YouTuber JerryRigEverything

In an online spat with US YouTuber Zack Nelson, aka JerryRigEverything, Elon Musk opened up about paying child support and labelled his payouts as “extremely generous.” This post came amid the controversies surrounding his former girlfriend Grimes’ accusation of him ignoring their child and influencer Ashley St Clair's claim that she gave birth to the 13th child of the world’s richest man. Elon Musk’s post on paying child support has gone viral. (AFP)

The debate was sparked by a post by an X user who shared a comment by Nelson about Musk. “Abandons a 5 month old. Won't pay child support for another 3. And leaves the shield behind at a major event... yikes,” the YouTuber wrote.

Reacting to the X user’s post about Nelson’s remark, Elon Musk shredded the YouTuber. “Jerry is an utter liar. I have always paid extremely generous child support and without any coercion to do so,” Musk wrote.

“Sometimes the mother asked for money vastly in excess of what the children could possibly need, so that needed to be adjudicated,” he added.

Nelson, too, posted a comment regarding Musk’s reply and asked him how many children he has fathered. “Calls me a liar while confirming he's litigating multiple mothers child support payments... as the richest man in the world. In the spirit of transparency Elon - how many kids do you actually have?” JerryRigEverything wrote.

Take a look at the posts here:

Elon Musk fathered 12 children from three different women. Recently, in a wild interview, his father, Errol Musk, labelled him as a bad father and claimed that his first child, who died when he was just 10-month-old spent more time with nannies than his parents.

Women in Elon Musk’s life:

The tech mogul was married to Justine Wilson, the mother of six of his children. After divorcing Winson, he married and divorced Talulah Riley twice. However, they didn’t have any children together. Musk was in a relationship with Grimes and had three children together. After their breakup, Musk started dating Shivon Zillis, and they, too, have three kids together.