Elon Musk welcomes a new baby? Shivon Zilis drops post about son Seldon Lycurgus, tech billionaire reacts

Elon Musk’s partner Shivon Zilis took to X to share a post about son Seldon Lycurgus and wished daughter Arcadia on her birthday. The post by the AI expert also received a response from the tech billionaire. This came amid controversies surrounding the X boss, where he was accused of ignoring his ex-partner Grimes, who sent an SOS post urging him to help her with the “medical condition” of one of their children. Musk has also earned public ire after he didn’t address a claim by an influencer, Ashley St Clair, who said she gave birth to the world’s richest man’s baby about five months ago. Shivon Zilis is an AI expert who already has three children with Elon Musk. (File Photo)

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much,” Zilis wrote on X. Reacting to the share, Elon Musk dropped a heart emoticon.

The Tesla founder has fathered three children with Neuralink employee Shivon Zilis: twins Strider and Azure and another baby whose name and gender were previously kept not publicaly disclosed.

Take a look at the posts here:

He first became a father when he welcomed Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002. Unfortunately, the kid died when he was ten years old. He had him with his ten-wife author Justine Wilson. The couple later turned to IVF and had a set of twins and triplets.

He then fathered three children with his ex-girlfriend, Canadian singer-rapper Grimes. With Shivon Zilis, he had three children, and according to the X post, they have added a new member to the family.