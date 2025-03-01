Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk welcomes a new baby? Shivon Zilis drops post about son Seldon Lycurgus, tech billionaire reacts

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 01, 2025 06:55 AM IST

Shivon Zilis shared about her son Seldon Lycurgus while wishing a happy birthday to her daughter Arcadia.

Elon Musk’s partner Shivon Zilis took to X to share a post about son Seldon Lycurgus and wished daughter Arcadia on her birthday. The post by the AI expert also received a response from the tech billionaire. This came amid controversies surrounding the X boss, where he was accused of ignoring his ex-partner Grimes, who sent an SOS post urging him to help her with the “medical condition” of one of their children. Musk has also earned public ire after he didn’t address a claim by an influencer, Ashley St Clair, who said she gave birth to the world’s richest man’s baby about five months ago.

Shivon Zilis is an AI expert who already has three children with Elon Musk. (File Photo)
Shivon Zilis is an AI expert who already has three children with Elon Musk. (File Photo)

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much,” Zilis wrote on X. Reacting to the share, Elon Musk dropped a heart emoticon.

Also Read: When Elon Musk called Donald Trump a ‘f***ing moron’ in White House meeting

The Tesla founder has fathered three children with Neuralink employee Shivon Zilis: twins Strider and Azure and another baby whose name and gender were previously kept not publicaly disclosed.

Take a look at the posts here:

He first became a father when he welcomed Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002. Unfortunately, the kid died when he was ten years old. He had him with his ten-wife author Justine Wilson. The couple later turned to IVF and had a set of twins and triplets.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Grok 3 lets out ‘inhuman scream’: Ex-girlfriend Grimes thinks it’s ‘better than’ any sci-fi scene

He then fathered three children with his ex-girlfriend, Canadian singer-rapper Grimes. With Shivon Zilis, he had three children, and according to the X post, they have added a new member to the family.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On