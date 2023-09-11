Elon Musk's unusual name for his third child baffles netizens

A new biography about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's life discloses that he has a third child with his former partner Grimes. According to a review of the book published in The New York Times on September 12, Musk and Grimes have a son named Techno Mechanicus, whose existence has been kept secret from the world. Elon Musk and Grimes revealed that they have a third child together. (Invision)

Ever since, Musk confirmed the name of his third child, netizens shared their reactions to it. Many people were in disbelief over the name of the child. (Also Read: The Tesla CEO Elon Musk hid his third child with Grimes, total of three kids, new biography reveals)

Here's what people are saying about Elon Musk's third child with Grimes, Techno Mechanicus:

About the biography:

The biography is authored by journalist Walter Isaacson. It is based on two years of intensive interviews with Musk and his associates.

About Elon Musk and Grimes children:

Musk and Grimes welcomed their first son X Æ A-Xii in May 2020. Their second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, was born via surrogate in December 2021.

Till now, it is unclear when or where Techno Mechanicus was born or why his parents chose to keep him hidden. According to reports, the former X CEO has 11 biological children from three separate women.